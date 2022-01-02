Lt. Governor Jacquline Coleman and Kentucky leaders including Senate President Robert Stivers, Eastern Kentucky University President David McFaddin and Volunteers of America Mid-States President and CEO Jennifer Hancock will join a wide range of leaders January 3rd for the announcement of new partnerships designed to bring investment and innovative economic development projects to Clay County and Southeastern Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear had planned to attend the announcement but had to change his schedule to oversee response to statewide weather emergencies.
Lt. Governor Coleman and leaders will detail groundbreaking projects designed to increase funding and investment, create jobs, boost tourism and create environmental sustainability in the region.
WHO: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman
Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America
David McFaddin, President of Eastern Kentucky University
Robert Stivers, President of the Kentucky Senate
Karen Kelly, District Director for Congressman Hal Rogers
Jonathan Webb, Founder & CEO of AppHarvest
Jamie Couch, VP of Operations at AdventHealth Jamie Couch
WHAT: Lettuce Grow partnership with AppHarvest and Downtown Manchester Development partnership.
WHEN: Monday, January 3rd 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: EKU Manchester, 50 University Drive Manchester, KY
