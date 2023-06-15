Lucas (Hank) Rice, age 61, of Saul, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2023 at the Bowling Green Medical Center, Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Luther and Opal Gay Rice. He was of the Baptist faith. Lucas enjoyed trading guns and knives as a hobby. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Michael and Mark Rice.
Those surviving are four brothers, Robert Rice of Saul, Kentucky, Ronald Wayne Rice and Renita Mullis of Saul, Kentucky, Luther Jack Rice of Florida, and Emory Rice and wife Georgia, of Manchester, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church at Saul, Kentucky with Michael Gibson and Jerry Rice officiating.
Burial followed in the Granville Barger Cemetery at Saul, Kentucky.
