Lucille Gilbert, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, February 27th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London.
Lucille was born in Bar Creek, KY on February 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Otha and Owen Herd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hughes Gilbert.
Lucille is survived by her daughters: Katherine Hollen and husband Alvin, and Ruth Estep and husband Dean, all of Hector;
She is also survived by her brother, Alfred Herd, of Milan, IN; her grandchildren: Cristy Lynn Gilbert Roark, Carlos Derrick Wayne Gilbert and wife Kari, Kendall Hollen, Jocelyn Cecile Smith and husband Mitch, and Zachary Dean Estep and wife Whitney; and her great-grandchildren: Brandon Hugh Jessup Roark, Kendrick Carlon Roark, Carlos Braxton Gilbert, Madalynn Randa Reece Gilbert, Ramsey Kate Smith, Landry James Smith, and Dawsyn Lorraine Estep.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Gilbert; and her brother and sisters: Mary Baker, Walker Herd, Irene Spurlock, and Martha Bowling.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns, Brad Stevens, Jerry Holland, and Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at the Lincoln Gilbert Cemetery in Big Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
