Lucy Eversole Carr, 91, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 22nd, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Lucy was born in Clay County, KY on September 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Beve and Dora Mae Henson Smith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bige Eversole.
Lucy is survived by her children: Robert Eversole of Manchester, Jeff Eversole and wife Alberta of Manchester, Melvin Eversole and wife Vicky of Manchester, Johnny Eversole and wife Doris of Manchester, Phyllis Campbell of Manchester, Margaret Napier of Manchester, Betty Ann Marion and husband Virgil of London, and Bonny Smith of Manchester.
Lucy is also survived by two sisters: Reva Marion of Manchester, and Daisy Smith of London; also surviving are 23 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her son, Beverly Paul Eversole, her two daughters: Geraldine Henson and Erslia Eversole, and by the following brothers and sisters: B.P. Smith, Henry Smith, Annie Marion, Roberta Smith, Mary D. Smith, and Betty Lou Smith.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 26th at Britton Funeral Home, with James Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery #2 on Chop Bottom.
