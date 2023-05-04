Lucy Faye Collins, age 76 departed this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was born on Monday, February 24, 1947 in Mercer County, Kentucky to Simon and Viola Lexey Hall.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Melinda Smith of Jackson County, James Lewis of Manchester, David Lewis of Manchester, Larry Collins of Manchester, Roy Hall of Manchester and Willie Collins of Harrodsburg as well as 28 grandchildren, including her special granddaughters: Gabrielle Wilson, Kayden Collins and Kaylee Collins and her special grandson: Hayden Collins. Also surviving are 45 great grandchildren including her special great grandson: Colton Lewis and her special daughter-in-law: Marilyn Lewis.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Simon and Viola Lexey Hall, her husband: Wilson C. Collins, her daughter: Teresa Gray, her twin sister: Ollie Mills and her brothers: Jr. Hall, Elmer Hall, Walter Hall, Eugene Younts and Forester Hall.
Funeral Services for Lucy Faye Collins will be conducted on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brian Gabbard will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
