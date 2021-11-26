Lucy Katherine Ferrell, age 79 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. She was born on Monday, May 4, 1942 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Sabastian and Nancy (Hollen) Hayre. She was a preschool teacher at Red Bird Mission for 32 years. She was a member of the Mill Creek Methodist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Elonda Gail Gray, Lewis Keith Ferrell, and Mitchell Wayne Ferrell and wife Palma and these grandchildren: Kendra Rene Jackson, Tyler Ferrell, Mason Ferrell, and Brandon Ferrell and two great grandchildren: Haylie Jo Henson and Kaylynn Rene Jackson; two special people: Rick Sizemore, who she called her oldest son and Geraldine Mills, who she loved as a daughter.
Special thanks to Bobbie, Norma and Pat Messer for all of their help.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Sabastian and Nancy Hayre and her husband: Frank and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services for Lucy Katherine Ferrell will be conducted on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Andrew Fultz will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Asher’s Fork Cemetery in the Asher’s Fork Community.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 after 12 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.