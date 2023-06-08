Mrs. Lucy Marlene Marcum of Manchester, KY., age 64 went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on Sunday, September 14, 1958 in London, Kentucky to the union of Chris and Lydia Jewell Keen. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Debbie Marcum and husband Jamie, Charlotte Smallwood and her husband Albert, Marcee Gregory and her husband Mike all of Manchester, KY.; grandchildren, Beth Marcum and her boyfriend Chris, Lucas Marcum, Chandler Gregory, Brady Smallwood, Aden Gregory and Amara Gregory; sister, Christie Mumaw of London, Kentucky; brothers, Darren Keen of Manchester, KY., and Michael Keen of New Jersey. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends who mourn her passing.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Charles “Bug” Marcum; parents, Chris and Lydia Keen; sister, Jackie Brown.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucy Marlene Marcum will be conducted on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell and Rev. James Wagers will be presiding. She will be laid to rest at the Engine Cemetery in the Bluehole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 PM Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.