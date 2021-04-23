Mrs. Lula Enevoldson, age 88 departed this life on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home. She was born on Monday, August 22, 1932 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Ralph Raymond Starks and Anna Mae (Benson) Starks. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her six children. HER DAUGHTER: Sarah McHenry and her husband Eddie; their four children: Christine Mitchell and her husband John along with their daughters: Arianna and Courtney; Sharla Knox and husband James along with their daughter: Emmalyn; Sheyla LaPierre and husband Andrew along with their son: Joshua; Tim McHenry and his wife Amy; HER SON: Eldon Enevoldson, Jr. and his wife Sharon; their two children: Brice Enevoldson and wife Jennifer along with their son: Freddy; Joshua Enveldson and his wife Ann along with their two children: Addilyn and Aiden; HER SON: David Enevoldson and his wife Sally; HER DAUGHTER: Sandra Bailey and her husband Harold III; and their two children: Harold IV Bailey and Austin Bailey; HER DAUGHTER: Sheryl Barker and husband Rick; and their two children: Amy Barker and Lauren Barker; HER SON: Don Enevoldson and his two children: Ciarah Clark and JuliAnn Enevoldson.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Eldon Enevoldson.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Lula Enevoldson were conducted on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Pastor Fred Caulkins presiding. She was laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
