On July 14, 2021 at approximately 12:05 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Ryan Lunsford, 39 of Whites Branch. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Sheriff Robinson located the subject inside a vehicle that was involved in a Hit and Run on Lower Rader Road. Upon running the above mentioned subjects information with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had 2 active warrants through Clay County District Court along with a Clay County Warrant of Arrest.
Ryan Lunsford, 39 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Burglary 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Theft by Unlawful Taking- Disp All Others (Warrant of Arrest)
