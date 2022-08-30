Luther Arnold Gilbert Jr. “Luke”, age 57, of Gray, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mr. Gilbert worked in Clay County for many years with the Kentucky Department of Transportation District 11.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Faye Bowling Gilbert; two children, David Kilburn, Kaitlynn Wilson & husband Drew, one grandson, Jackson Kilburn all of Gray, KY.; parents Luther Arnold Gilbert Sr. & Ada Engle Gilbert; two siblings, Charlotte Vaughn & husband Calvin of Gray, KY, Anita Dewees & husband Greg of Corbin, KY; one niece Ashley; one nephew Gregory & wife Lynn; four great-nieces Adelyn, Baileigh, Gracie, Melinda; seven great-nephews JD, Ryder, Logan, Jayson, Gage, Robert, John, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Troy & Evelyn Engle; paternal grandparents Henry & Hallie Gilbert and his father-in-law Earl Bowling.
Luke was of the Baptist Faith and was employed by the Kentucky Highway Transportation Department. He loved football, watching western movies, all sports including old Nascar, going for rides in the “scat rat”, loved to cook and sneak candy bars. He enjoyed trying new foods and generally loved life.
Funeral services for Luther Arnold Gilbert Jr. “Luke” will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Johnny Benge officiating. Burial will follow at the Coyler-Gilbert Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Andrew Wilson, Gregory Dewees, Dan Monhollen, Rick Bowling, Robert Bowling, Frank Wagers, Jimmy King, David Kilburn and Randy Bowling. Honorary pallbearers are the Lynn Camp Alumni Hitmen. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 28, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
