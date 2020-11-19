Luther Carpenter, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 17th, at his home.
Luther was born in Clay County, KY on March 9, 1981, a son of Barbara Jean (Wagers) and Johnny Carpenter.
He is survived by his parents, Barbara Jean and Johnny Carpenter; his son, Jared Blake Wagers; and his brothers: Mark Carpenter, and Billy Carpenter and wife Tonia, all of Manchester.
Services for Luther Carpenter will be private.
To plant a tree in memory of Luther Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.