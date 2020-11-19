Luther Carpenter, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 17th, at his home. 

Luther was born in Clay County, KY on March 9, 1981, a son of Barbara Jean (Wagers) and Johnny Carpenter. 

He is survived by his parents, Barbara Jean and Johnny Carpenter; his son, Jared Blake Wagers; and his brothers: Mark Carpenter, and Billy Carpenter and wife Tonia, all of Manchester. 

Services for Luther Carpenter will be private.

 
To plant a tree in memory of Luther Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you