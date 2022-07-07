Lymon Smith, 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, July 4th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Lymon was born on October 24, 1938, a son of the late Eller and Hobert Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kate Smallwood Smith.
Lymon is survived by his children: Randall Smith of Mudlick, Ronald "Chigger" Smith and wife Verna of Mudlick, Leslie Smith of Mudlick, Anthony Smith and wife Virginia of Burning Springs, Patricia Grubb and husband Lowell of East Bernstadt, and Lisa Spencer and husband Tim of Sharpsburg.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Lonnie Smith of Manchester, Donnie Smith of Flat Creek, Bessie Smith of Mount Sterling, Bonnie Lou Wagers of Flat Creek, and Brenda Combs of Indiana; his brother-in-law, Rufus Smallwood of Martins Creek; and by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Lymon was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Charlie Smith, Carl Smith, Leon Smith, Berdell Smallwood, and Betty Lou Gray.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Herman Mills officiating. Burial will follow at the Speed Smith Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 7th at Britton Funeral Home.
