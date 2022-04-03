Lynda Hensley Barker, age 74, passed from this life on March 30, 2022, in Louisville, KY. She was born at Oneida Mountain Hospital on December 20, 1947, to Golden & Ardith Geneva Anderson Hensley of Oneida, KY. She is survived by her daughter, Lara Elise Barker Oblander, her super special son-in-law, Jeff Oblander and their daughter, Kaeden Lynn Oblander of Louisville, KY. Also surviving are one sister, Fronia Ann Hensley Smith of Oneida, KY, one brother, Michael R. Hensley and wife, Daylene of Manchester, KY and sister-in -law, Judith Hamilton Hensley of Knoxville, TN. Along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues who loved her dearly.
Lynda is preceded in death by her husband Larry Barker, her parents, Golden and Geneva Hensley, her brother, George Irvin Hensley, and one brother-in-law, Jerry Horton Smith.
Lynda taught for 30 years in the public school system. Also, she and her husband, Larry owned the WKLB radio station. After her retirement, she volunteered for her favorite charity, God’s Pantry, a mission of Remnant Bread of Life Church where she was a member.
Graveside Services was be held on Sunday, April 3rd at the Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
