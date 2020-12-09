Lynda Jones Roberts, 74, of Manchester, a retired educator and school administrator, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Surviving her are her two children, James Quinton “Quint” Roberts (Missy) and Jennifer Lynn Smith-Gates (Chris); four grandchildren, William Jacob “Jake” Roberts, John Quinton Roberts, Lesley Nicole Roberts, and Jackson Kennedy Gates; her sister, Janis Bowling; her brothers, Wayne Jones and Quinton Jones; a special niece, Dr. Jill Shawn Jones; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends and former colleagues.
Her husband, Russell Roberts, her parents, Bill and Mabel Jones, and her brother, Billy Jones, precede her in death.
She was passionate about education, cared about children, and loved her family. She was a trailblazer and the true epitome of a modern, professional woman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Gideons.
