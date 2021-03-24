Lyndon B. Jackson, age 57 of Manchester, departed this life on Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home. He was born on December 20, 1963 in Manchester to Perry Jackson and Sally Mae (Smith) Jackson. He was a logger.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Amanda (Wagers) Jackson; his brothers and sisters: David Jackson, Lester Jackson, Justin Jackson, Alonzo Jackson, Mary Jackson, and Brenda Jackson.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Perry and Sally Jackson; and his brothers: J. B. Jackson and Oscar Jackson.
Funeral Services for Lyndon B. Jackson will be conducted on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2 PM at his home on Ice House Branch Road. Travis Dezarn and Kathleen Wagers will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Wagers-Jackson Cemetery on Ice House Branch Road.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 5 PM at his home on Ice House Branch Road.
