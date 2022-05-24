Mable Asher, 90, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 23rd, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Mable was born in Leslie County, KY on August 12, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert and Dora Roberts Collett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Asher.
Mable is survived by her children: Ray Asher and wife Peggy of Mozelle, KY, Roger Asher and wife Sharon of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Judy Hacker and husband Ralph of London, KY, and Gary Asher and wife Jean of Manchester, KY.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tim, Michelle, Leslie, Chris, Jonathan, Michael, Matthew, Leah, Shane, Veronica, Stacy, Kenneth, Jennifer, Brittany, and Aaron; and by 32 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mable was preceded in death by her sons: Vernon Asher, Kenneth Asher, and Dwayne Asher; and by the following brothers and sisters: Matthew, Boyd, P.L., Bob, Pearl, Jewell, Ruby, Margie, and Rose.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 28th at Britton Funeral Home, with Wayne House and Edward Judd officiating. Burial will follow at the Asher Cemetery in Red Bird, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 27th at Britton Funeral Home.
