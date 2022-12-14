Mable Faye Smith, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Born in Manchester, Ky., Mable was a daughter of the late Homer and Myrtle Smith. She served as a Librarian with F.W.C.S. for 29 years, prior to her retirement. She absolutely loved her job and cherished being around and teaching children. Mable had unwavering faith in Jesus and loved going to church and singing at New Heights Baptist Church. She loved her family. Supporting her children during their sporting events and watching her grandsons grow was so important and a blessing to her and the family. Surviving are her husband, Denver Smith; sons, Chad (Erika) Smith, Jason (Sara) Smith and Jeremy (Ashley) Smith; grandsons, Triston, Rowen, Levi, Isaac, Alex, Bennett, and Hudson; and siblings, Mae Enyart, Curt (Gail) Smith, Paul (Kym) Smith, and Charlotte Miller. Mable was preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Hoskins, Jerry Smith, C.T. Smith, and James Smith. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at New Heights Baptist Church, 1816 Klug Drive, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to New Heights Baptist Church.
