Mrs. Mae Chappell of Stinnett, Ky. passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Mae passed away at the Hazard ARH Medical Center, Hazard, KY. at the age of 83. She was born June 9, 1937 in McCreary Co., KY., the daughter of the late, Luther Vanover & Rosanna Taylor Vanover. She had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. She was a loving & devoted homemaker. Mae enjoyed being a homemaker, cleaning, her flowers, going to good-will stores & especially spending time with her family.
Mae was preceded in death by her beloved parents, brothers, Harrison, Clark, Artman, Quillon & Orville Vanover & sisters, Dorothy Collett & Virgie Mayes. She leaves the following relatives surviving; her loving & devoted husband, Lowell Chappell, Stinnett, KY., 2 beloved daughters, Kathy Mattingly & Ronald, Stinnett, KY. & Brenda Barnes & Fred, Stinnett, KY., 2 treasured grandsons, Jonathan Sizemore & Melinda & Colton Barnes, 2 treasured great-grandsons, Waylon Sizemore & Rylon Sizemore & 2 special nephews, Gary Vanover & Ronnie Vanover. She thought of Jerry Sawyers as her son. Also a host of other relatives & friends survive.
"Our Mother was the glue that held our family together"
Funeral: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY.
Minister: Amos Hamblin
Interment: Albert Morgan Cemetery, Stinnett, KY.
Pallbearers: Fred Barnes, Ronald Mattingly, Jonathan Sizemore, Colton Barnes & Jerry Sawyers
Visitation: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home Chapel
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
