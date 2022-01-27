Mae Helton, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 24th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Mae was born in Oneida, KY on August 21, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Mary Belle McQueen Gibson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Helton.
Mae is survived by her children: Dallas (Sondra Davidson) Helton of Annville, Carl (Christy) Helton of Oneida, Mozella Martin of Manchester, Rosezella Hacker of Annville, Gail (Melvin) Cheek of Manchester, and Geneva (Austin) Couch of Oneida.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: James Gibson of Oneida, Margie Johnson of Oneida, Irene Davidson of Oneida, and Maude Abrams of Ohio; her grandchildren: T.J. Martin, Derrick Martin, Bryan Martin, B.J. Hacker, Bradley Helton, Jeremy Helton, Matt Couch, Shawn Cheek, Becky Cheek, and Khloe Davidson; and her great-grandchildren: Cooper Martin, Hazel Hacker, Madi Helton, Hunter Couch, Wyatt Couch, Evan Cheek, Jacob Whitaker, Kaley Sosa, Laney Grace Combs, Kaley Barrett, and Lela Barrett.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mae was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Paul Gibson, Ralph Gibson, Sylvia Lou Gibson, Mary Della Gibson, and Jimmy Stella Gibson Jackson
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns and Greg Dwenger officiating. Burial will follow at the Hensley Cemetery on Crane Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
