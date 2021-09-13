Mae Napier, 96, of Goose Rock, KY, passed away Friday, September 10th, at Advent Health Hospital in Manchester. Mae was born in Manchester, KY, on July 13th, 1925, a daughter of the late Thomas Harris and Roxy Broughton. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vester Napier. Mae is survived by her daughter, Barbara Napier of Goose Rock. Also, the following grandchildren: Vivian Angel, Jeremy Fusner, Terry Napier, Kimberly Napier, Sheena Napier, Brian Napier, Renee Napier, Brent Napier, and Benjie Napier. As well as a host of Great-Grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Mae is preceded in death by her sons: Raymond Napier, Justice Napier, Herbert Napier, and Woodrow Napier. Also, by the following brothers and sisters: Elmer Harris, Earl Harris, Estill Harris, Ledford Harris, Ellis Harris, Henry Harris, Bernice Bowling, and Louise Grubb. As well as one grandchild, Mamie Napier. Services for Mae will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 13th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Roy Lane Woods and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, September 13th, at Britton Funeral Home.
