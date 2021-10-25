The turnout for the Fall Magical History Tour presented by the Clay County Historical Society has been tremendous!
The tours have been booked solid and extra days have been added to accommodate those wanting to attend.
Historical Society President Mike White says he couldn’t be more pleased with how things have turned out.
“We (the society) purchased the bus and thought people would enjoy a history tour in our county,” he said. “The response has been outstanding, and we’ve had to schedule three extra days of tours to accommodate the requests.”
The tour is six-hours long and each patron is provided lunch from The Axis, a gift bag and photo of the tour group.
The current tour covers the northern portion of the county including the James Anderson Burns home, the “Narrows,” and two swinging bridges.
Patrons have been raving on social media about the experience.
“It was a tremendous learning experience,” said Carmen Webb Roberts, former Manchester mayor. “You think you know a lot about the history of our hometown until you spend the day with James Davidson and Doug Adams. What excellent tour guides! This tour is amazing and would be perfect for students, visitors and young and old alike.”
County Clerk Beverly Craft said she loved the tour.
“It was outstanding,” she said. “I encourage everyone to take part in the spring tours as I know I will!”
Jamey Mills of the Manchester Tourism Commission took the tour and described it as “amazing.”
“Let me tell you, it was amazing,” he said. “I learned so much about the north end of our county and can’t say enough about the tour guides and the historical society as a whole. Clay County is filled with beauty and such awesome history.”
Danny Finley lauded the efforts of the society.
“We had a phenomenal day,” he said. “Over 40 points of historical interest along with a tour of the museum. I’m giving this tour five stars!”
Society President White said he appreciates the kind words and believes this is the beginning of a new approach to sharing Clay County history. Due to the high demand, it is possible that the society will provide the northern tours again at a later date. They are currently planning tours of the Burning Springs and Fogertown areas for the Spring of 2022.
“We are proud of the success of this project and grateful for the financial support of our 600+ members and sponsors. We also thank the Oneida Masonic Lodge, The Axis Coffee Shop and Gathering Place, Clay County Fiscal Court, Manchester Tourism Commission, and the Oneida community for their assistance,” said White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.