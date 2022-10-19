Nearly six years on the anniversary or his passing, legendary Tiger basketball coach Bobby Keith was the first iconic sports figure in Kentucky featured as part of a series of upcoming films.
The 15-minute film is a production The Sports Foundation, led by the sons of former Kentucky High School Athletic Commissioner Tom Mills, Randy and David Mills.
The elder Mills enjoyed a very close relationship with Keith while he led the Tiger basketball team to their storied success.
The film recently premiered for a selected audience on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Manchester and hosted by the Clay Historical Society.
“We felt that no one fit this bill any better than Bobby Keith, who is truly the best high school basketball coach in the history of our state and all that he has accomplished here at Clay County High School,” Sports History Foundation board member Randy Mills. “In Eastern Kentucky, wow, high school sports is big time, it is so revered and cheered for. Some of the greats to come out of the mountains southeastern and eastern Kentucky without question are ‘King’ Kelly Coleman and Richie Farmer and we are definitely considering many others, we want to do as many as we can.”
The series is going to feature several key sports legends throughout the commonwealth including former EKU football coach Roy Kidd and Western Kentucky all-American Clem Haskins. Each film will be about 10-15 minutes long.
Keith’s children, Fred Keith and Stephania Keith-Gregory were present for the premiere of the film along with former players such as Richie Farmer, Russ Farmer, Robert Marcum and Terry Gray.
“Tonight, was a magical night. A journey through Coach Bobby Keith’s life,” Stephania Gregory said. “It brought up so many emotions and great memories of the good old days!!! My dad loved Clay Co. He loved the people. He loved seeing boys transform into men—and most of all, he loved giving our community a reason to come together and to take pride in something so monumental. Clay County basketball has a deep seeded tradition and a legacy that will outlive all of us. Dad always said, ‘No one can beat you unless they work harder.’ So, working hard is what he did. He believed in his teams, and they believed in him. For my family, our blood is black and gold. It’s a family tradition. Tonight’s presentation was outstanding. I am so grateful for the Mills brothers’ countless hours and hard work spent on this project to honor my dad. It was a magical night, re-living a fantastic voyage.”
Tiger basketball star Richie Farmer echoed those sentiments.
““It is unbelievable and in my opinion, there is no doubt that he is the greatest high school basketball coach ever in Kentucky,” said Farmer. “There have been a lot of great ones but when you look at his record and what he was able to accomplish and the way he was able to do it, in this little town, a lot of times, Clay County’s starting five would have five guys six foot or less and they would still go out and win regional championships so just an amazing motivator and strategist and an amazing coach altogether.”
The film will be released to the public in the coming weeks, according to The Sports Foundation Chairman David Mills.
“We wanted to premiere it here, in Coach Keith’s hometown, with his family,” Mills said. “We wanted their input, see if we need to make any adjustments, then we will be prepared for our public release.”
You will be able to find a link to the film at .themanchesterenterprise.com when it officially premieres.
