Approval was given Monday that will bring many changes to the Clay County school system over the coming year and the benefits will be felt for many years after.
Board members unanimously agreed to proceed in a multi-million-dollar investment for a new technology center and athletic field upgrades at the high school.
The upgrades will include a new baseball and softball field at the high school, a new turf field for football and a new grandstand at Tiger Stadium. A new locker room located underneath the grandstand is also a possibility with the current complex being renovated for baseball, softball and track locker rooms.
The funding for the projects will come from two sources. The earthwork for the new technology center is estimated at $2.2 million and will be bonded. The athletic upgrades will come from the system’s contingency fund at a cost of $5.9 million.
Once the earthwork is completed for the new technology center, plans will be reviewed for construction.
Superintendent William Sexton said the system has planned for this day for a long time.
“Our board has made sound financial decisions over the last eight years to make this possible,” he said. “This is a monumental move by our board.”
Board chairman Mark Hoskins says the improvements have been made possible through a collaborative effort.
“It wasn’t too long ago our auditors told us we were heading for financial disaster and bankruptcy,” he said reflecting back to a meeting during his first term in office. “We (the board) knew then something had to be done to right the ship.”
The chairman said much credit should go to the leadership provided by their superintendent.
“He had a vision of where he wanted us (the school system) to be financially,” he said. “He made many tough recommendations and decisions to help build our contingency fund to this healthy balance. Without Mr. Sexton’s leadership, we would not be in the position to do this.”
The board has seen their bonding potential for construction projects rise to over $20 million dollars in the last few years.
They’ve put that money to work as they’ve installed a new heating and air unit at the high school and a major renovation project for the county’s largest elementary school-Manchester.
The baseball and softball fields will be located in the area where the current Tiger Stadium grandstand sits. Earthwork will lower and fill the area. The new grandstand will be located on the opposite sideline.
Codell Construction manager Travis Curry and Rob Deel with JRA Architects presented the board with new plans during the meeting Monday night.
Longtime board member Leewood Cornett said more work is planned right now than he’s ever been a part of at one time.
“I was here when we built the high school and renovated Burning Springs, Hacker and Goose Rock,” he said. “After we get these projects completed, we will be in good shape for many years to come.”
The board signed off on the projects and are now awaiting Kentucky Department of Education approval. Once they approve, work will begin immediately.
The football field project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2021 season.
The current baseball and softball fields at Ramsey Park will be used exclusively by the middle school.
