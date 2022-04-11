The close of the state budget brought several additions to the 2022-2024 biennial highway construction plan.
The city of Manchester will see a new project consisting of a new bridge connecting Y-hollow to the four lane (see related story), but several others will also have a major impact.
The Urban Creek/Hal Rogers Parkway connector project was placed back into the plan after being removed several years ago. It calls for the improvement of the geometrics of Urban Creek Road and the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky. 687. Utility relocation will begin this year with construction set for 2023 at $6.6 million.
$10 million was approved for the U.S. 421 from the Goose Creek Bridge (near Hot Rod’s) to Chop Bottom Road. This will also include reconstruction of the entrance to Ky. 1999.
The plan also includes the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at Bridge Street at a cost of $750,000 in 2023. It is not known what type of impact this would have on the existing swinging bridge.
Two projects are set for 2024 on Beech Creek Road. Project 80253 calls for the improvement of geometric alignment from Ky. 3472 at milepoint 1.7 continuing past the Bert T. Combs Park to the intersection of Beech Creek Road and White Oak Road (approximately 1.5 miles to improve). Design phase will begin in 2023 at $1.3 million with right-of-way purchase starting in 2024. Project 80254 will pickup where the first project stopped on Beech Creek Road at White Oak intersection and go to Ky. 11 (at Sutton Branch and cover four mile of roadway). Design is set for 2023 at $1.6 million and right-of-way purchase in 2024.
Once completed, those traveling from the Oneida area will have a faster route to Manchester via this new roadway.
A sight-distance project will start this year on Ky. 638 at milepoint 6.7 to 7.1 at the intersection of Ky. 3476 at a cost of $2 million.
