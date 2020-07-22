One of the bourbon industries largest manufacturers had a representative in Manchester on Wednesday by invitation from Senator Robert Stivers.
Bill Samuels, of Maker’s Mark, met with local citizens and elected officials at the Clay County Historical Society Wednesday afternoon.
Samuels is credited with turning Maker’s Mark into a $3 billion dollar industry and is widely recognized as a branding and marketing genius.
During the meeting and tour of Manchester, Senator Stivers told Samuels, “You are in what the New York Times called the worst place to live in America.” After presentations from the group, Samuels commented, “You have an image you absolutely can’t live with.”
The bourbon maker said he was impressed with plans shown and the people he met, and offered some ideas to the group about how to counter the negative image and “turn things around into your favor.”
Samuels also toured the historical society museum and walked on the swinging bridge at Bridge Street.
