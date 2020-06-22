Key community leaders from various walks of life gathered Monday at the Axis Coffee Shop with one goal in mind—To create a better Manchester and Clay County.
Senate President Robert Stivers brought the group together inviting a cross-reference of employers, educators, technology companies and medical facilities in effort to start the process of making his hometown better.
“I want to see my hometown better,” he told the crowd. “This isn’t about me, it isn’t about politics, it’s about making our town and county a better place to live and provide more opportunities for future generations.”
The question now is, how do you make this happen?
Jared Arnett, the Executive Director of SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) announced that for the first-time ever a position would be created through SOAR to help Clay County.
“We will have a Director for Soar Manchester,” he said. “This is a pilot program and Manchester/Clay County is the first to have a position like this.”
Arnett, a native of Magoffin County, says he understands the battles Clay County faces with publicity such as the New York Times article many years ago describing our town as “the toughest place to live in America.”
“We envision this position to coordinate the effort of promoting Manchester/Clay County to new industry and better opportunities,” he said.
Funding for the position is coming from several local businesses such as Advent Health and Senator Robert Stivers himself.
“I am committed to donating my own personal money and securing donations to make this possible,” he said. “I have no personal reason to do this other than wanting to see future generations have an opportunity here.”
As part of this effort, the senator will be hosting a contingent of business associates from Louisville in the near future to tour Manchester/Clay County for possible investment/opportunities. The goal is to work with existing businesses such as Phillips Diversified, Kentucky Mountain Industries and Advent Health.
“We’ve got to sell Clay County,” he said. “We have to change the perception and dynamics to make our county attractive.”
The new position through SOAR will take the lead in making this happen. The person selected for this position will be chosen by Arnett while working with and gathering input from those in attendance at the meeting.
Jennifer Hancock, CEO of Volunteers of America, is also helping to spearhead the campaign for changing the image of our town and county.
12 people have applied to the position listed at the SOAR website.
“We hope to have that narrowed down to three to five candidates in the near future and make a selection,” Arnett said.
Those in attendance were very enthusiastic about helping.
“Changing the narrative of who we are,” said Vanda Rice representing Stay in Clay. “This can be a new beginning and a new opportunity.”
A meeting will be held in two weeks to review the candidates for the position. The goal is to have this person in place as quickly as possible.
“We want to demonstrate quickly that this position is here to help Clay County,” Hancock said.
