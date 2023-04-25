The busiest intersection in Manchester came to a near screeching halt much of the day Sunday.
An oversize load hauling a back dump was routed incorrectly off the Hal Rogers Parkway onto U.S. 421 and Ky. 80. The driver attempted to maneuver the exit in front of CMR when a rear axle struck a pole with traffic signals mounted to it.
The signals fell onto the windshield of a motorist. The elderly man was not injured.
The man could not be removed until Kentucky Utilities employees verified the line had no power that laid across his vehicle.
Sheriff Deputy Jeremy Gabbard and the Manchester City Police Department directed traffic until being relieved by the Manchester and Lockard’s Creek Fire Department’s.
The transport company, based out of Minnesota, was enroute to Maryland. Drivers at the scene said for some reason their route required them to exit off Hal Rogers Parkway onto U.S. 421 leading to the accident.
