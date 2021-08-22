Mamie Lee Stanley Proffitt, age 85, of London passed away August 20th, 2021 at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. She left this earth to join her heavenly home. She was of the holiness faith.
Mamie is survived by two daughters: Lizzie Hibbits and husband R.C of London and Virginia Stanley Little of Taylorsville, NC.
She is also survived by one brother Frank Lee of London and one sister Myrtle Lee Gilbert of Manchester. Mamie leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Steve and Pearlie Hensley Lee. Loving husbands Dan Profitt and Emory Stanley. Two daughters Pearlie Sue Stanley Shoupe and Brenda Carol Stanley Price and two grand daughters Judy Gail Maxie and Anmorita Price. Three sisters Mary Smith, Ella Frazier, Manilla Young and two brothers Wilson Lee and Gilbert Lee.
The funeral services for Mamie will be held at 2pm Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at Britton’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hounchell Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Monday at the Funeral Home.
