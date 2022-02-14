Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 10, 2022 at approximately 11:00 Am Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Chad Brock, 43 of Roark. The arrest occurred on Old House Branch located in Leslie County. With obtaining assistance from Leslie County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega, the subject was located and arrested on a Clay County Warrant of Arrest following an investigation from recent copper thefts from South Highway 66 within the past week where Red Bird High School was unable to have class due to safety concerns because of no telephone due to the theft of the wire.
Chad Brock, 43 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking $1,000 < $10,000 (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
