A Clay County man has been indicted by the Clay Grand Jury for allegedly stealing four vehicles since September.
Skylar Hubbard, 18, faces four counts of theft by unlawful taking. Three of the counts are for values over $1,000 with one count over $10,000.
On September 26th, 2022, Hubbard and Lindsey Combs, 25, took control of a 2017 Toyota Camry belonging to Charles Rice. Hubbard is also accused of stealing a 2004 Buick belonging to Sharon Smith; a 2000 Chevy Lumina belonging to Brittany May and a 2006 Chevrolet pickup.
-Samantha Collins, 37, and Randall Mitchell, 31, face a host of theft related indictment charges.
On October 8th, the two allegedly entered the residence of Nathaniel Sawyers with a deadly weapon and took control of several items. The two are indicted on charges of burglary 1st; burglary 2nd; and theft by unlawful taking.
-Ralph Hall, Jr., 28, charged with over 300 counts of wanton endangerment, was indicted on a less amount of charges. Hall was accused of having a gun, which turned out to not be an air gun, at Paces Creek Elementary. The grand jury returned indictment charges of fleeing or evading police 2nd; public intoxication; criminal mischief 1st; disorderly conduct 1st; menacing and one count of wanton endangerment 1st.
-Gary McQueen, 41, was indicted for stealing a 2004 Yamaha side by side from Larry Sizemore. McQueen faces charges of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000; burglary 3rd; criminal mischief 1st; fleeing or evading police 1st; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
-Jimmy Dees, 35, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500.
-Kimberly Morris, 28, was indicted for assault 1st as she allegedly stabbed Tommie Smith in the chest with a knife, according to the indictment.
-Johnny Hensley, 41, was indicted for nonsupport and flagrant non-support. Indictment says he owes $16,521.37 in child support.
-Matthew Gilbert, 51, was indicted for nonsupport and flagrant non-support. Indictment says he owes $18,138.26 in child support.
-Aaron Pentland, 49, was indicted for nonsupport and flagrant non-support. Indictment says he owes $14,733.37 in child support.
-Kisha Hollen, 35, was indicted on two counts of flagrant non-support. On one count it alleges she owes $6,325.16 and the second count $10,673.23.
-Jesse Duff, 23, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and burglary 1st. Duff allegedly entered the home of William Sharp and stole a Case knives collection.
-Stephen Baird, 29, and Marty “Buck” Bowling, 28, were indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and criminal mischief 1st. The two men allegedly took control of a Jeep Wrangler belonging to Terry Sizemore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.