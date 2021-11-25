On November 23, 2021 Deputy Kyle Crisp was informed of a burglary complaint at the Leslie County High School which occurred in the early morning hours of November 20, 2021. Deputy Crisp along with school officials were able to obtain surveillance video footage of the burglary. The video footage was of a dark colored car with several distinct indentifying features pulling behind the school and parked. A lone man exited the vehicle and began breaking into a parked wrecker removing several items and placing them into the backseat of the car. The subject made several trips back and forth. The subject then entered his vehicle and left the scene. Moments later he returned to an area behind a garage on the property and left. Some of the items that were stolen were several Stihl line trimmers and a chainsaw.
On November 24, 2021 Deputy Crisp along with Deputy Shane Wilson were able to locate the vehicle which was involved in the crime. Deputy Crisp then obtained a warrant of arrest for Donald Hall. Upon arriving at Hall’s residence he encountered Hall standing and going through the vehicle that matched the vehicle involved in the crime. As Crisp approached the vehicle he noticed a Stihl chainsaw that matched the description of the stolen item. Deputy Crisp then placed Donald Hall under arrest.
Further investigation led to the discovery of 4 line trimmers along with several other items from previous open burglary and theft cases. Upon questioning Hall about the items, he admitted he had taken the items from the Leslie County High School campus. This investigation along with the other cases, are ongoing at this time.
Donald Hall of Hyden,KY was charged with:
•Burglary 3rd degree
•Theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000
Donald Hall was lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center.
