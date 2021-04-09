Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 7, 2021 at approximately 12:00AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested John Stapleton, 33 of Fox Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on Fox Hollow Road when Deputies received a complaint of a possible trespasser on FCI Manchester property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the subject had an active warrant for his arrest through Clay District Court.
John Stapleton, 33 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
