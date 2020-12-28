Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 28, 2020 at approximately 11:30 Am Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Charles Smith, 36 of Manchester. The arrest occurred when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated male subject at Advent Health refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, an investigation was conducted at which time determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants.
Charles Smith, 36 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
