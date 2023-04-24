Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Walker along with Deputy Josh Velasco arrested Charles Marcum age 71 of London on Friday night April 21, 2023 at approximately 7:59 PM. The arrest occurred off Dees Road, approximately 3 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that allegedly this subject had hit a female subject with a baseball bat and thrown an object at her. Deputies noted that the female had marks and bruises on her face, swelling on her elbow and hand. Charles Marcum was charged with assault – 4th degree and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

