On June 26, 2020 at approximately 4:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard and Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Melvin Griffitts, 31 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated male subject at a buisness on South Highway 421. Upon arrival, Deputy Curry came into contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. During the search of the subject a small plastic baggie of marijuana was located on the subjects person. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Melvin Griffitts, 31 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of Marijuana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.