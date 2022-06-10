Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Eric Burton Parsons age 52 of Bill Mays Rd., London early Thursday morning June 9, 2022 at approximately 6 AM. The arrest occurred on Bill Mays Road, approximately 2 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject knocking on a residence not his own armed with a shotgun. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the suspect walking in the roadway there armed with a shotgun. Deputies gave commands to the suspect to drop the weapon and after hesitation he finally complied with deputies orders. It was learned through investigation that the suspect had allegedly been walking in the neighborhood firing shots into the ground. It was also determined that a juvenile was walking nearby at the time. Eric Parsons was charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree; disorderly conduct – first-degree; criminal trespassing – first-degree; menacing. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Also assisting deputies at the scene were London city police officer Joey Robinson and city police officer Cody Faulconer.
