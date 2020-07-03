On Wednesday, July 1st at 6:08 p.m. London Police were dispatched to the City of London's Levi Jackson Park regarding a deceased male found near the park's amphitheater.
Lt. Jessie Williams led the initial death investigation and an autopsy was conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort, Ky. The medical examiner determined that the death of James L. Mays, 53, of Lexington, Ky. was a homicide.
Through investigation, on Thursday, July 2nd London Police connected Edward D. Brewer, 42, of Lexington, Ky. to the homicide. Brewer was arrested and charged with the murder of Mays.
Brewer was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
