On July 16,2020 the Bath County Grand Jury returned an Indictment on Joshua Eugene Preece, age 39 of Rowan County.  Joshua Eugene Preece was arrested in Rowan County by Kentucky State Police on July 17, 2020.  The charges include 14 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor (Class C Felony); 15 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Rape Third Degree (Class D Felony); and two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree (Class D Felony).  Joshua Eugene Preece was lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 cash bond.  The case was investigated The Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, Kentucky State Police Post 8, and the Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions. 

Tags

Recommended for you