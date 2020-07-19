On July 16,2020 the Bath County Grand Jury returned an Indictment on Joshua Eugene Preece, age 39 of Rowan County. Joshua Eugene Preece was arrested in Rowan County by Kentucky State Police on July 17, 2020. The charges include 14 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor (Class C Felony); 15 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Rape Third Degree (Class D Felony); and two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree (Class D Felony). Joshua Eugene Preece was lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 cash bond. The case was investigated The Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, Kentucky State Police Post 8, and the Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Bell County reports first COVID-19 death
- BREAKING NEWS - 2020 Daniel Boone Festival cancelled due to COVID-19
- There are a Total of 4 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Owsley County, 3 have Recovered
- Two People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Lee County
- Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $5.5 Million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 22 Eastern Kentucky Local Governments
- Developing Story! Kentucky Attorney General Asks Boone County Court to Vacate All COVID Orders issued by Governor Beshear
- Health Department Reports One New "Probable" Case in Jackson County (July 15, 2020)
- Bell County up to 97 cases (81 active)
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police officers, dispatcher test positive
- Armed robbery at Alvin's
- Clay one of three areas to receive federal grant
- Wade Collins obituary
- Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Clay
- Asher enters federal guilty plea
- A.G. says judge will stop Gov. executive orders
- Carolyn Louise Jones obituary
- Congress Must Act Immediately to Extend and Expand UI $600 Supplemental Income
- PRTC Manchester office to serve Clay County fiber expansion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.