Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Morgan along with Deputy Brent France arrested Nathan T. Davidson age 29 of London on Saturday afternoon May 30, 2020 at approximately 1:33 PM. The arrest occurred off Barbourville Road, approximately 9 miles southeast of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject was hitting mailboxes with a baseball bat. Upon arrival at the same deputies observed the suspect confronting two individuals screaming and threatening them. Deputies noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from this subject. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that this individual had destroyed 4 mailboxes and tore down the front screen door and busted the front window of a residence there. Upon arrest the suspect struggled with deputies before being taken into custody. This individual banged his head on the protective screen in the police cruiser after being placed in the police car. Nathan Davidson was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening – second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct – second-degree; criminal mischief – first-degree; criminal trespassing – third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
