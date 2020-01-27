On January 27, 2020 at approximately 12:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Frankie Carpenter, 38 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson was dispatched to a burglary complaint on Greasy Road where a homeowner came home and witnessed the above mentioned subject burglarizing his residence. The subject then fled on foot, where he was apprehended at the Crawfish Campground, through investigation it was determined after the subject had left the residence he had burglarized a second dwelling. The subject was placed under arrest without further incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Frankie Carpenter, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
• Burglary 1st Degree
• Burglary 3rd Degree
• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
