At approximately 15:34 PM on 07/10/2023 City of Manchester Fire Department was notified by Clay County E-911 for a boat possibly sinking with people still inside of it at Bert T. Combs Lake.
While enroute responders were updated that it was a pickup truck that was sinking into the lake with a male subject inside it.
Upon arrival the subject was able to escape the truck before it was completely overcame with water.
The truck sank several feet and was completely out of sight. After several hours, divers with Diving with Hope was notified and responded to search for and assist with retrieving the vehicle. Upon finding the vehicle they secured straps for Allen’s Towing & Recovery to pull the truck from the lake. The truck was removed without incident.
The department would like to thank Diving with Hope for responding and assisting in this incident.
Assisting on scene: Manchester Police Department, Allen’s Towing & Recovery, Clay County Emergency Management, & City of Manchester water company.
