The Clay County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting a death investigation on Chop Bottom Sunday afternoon.
Deputy Sheriff Kendric Smith responded to a vehicle over a hill complaint on Chop Bottom Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith located the vehicle and a deceased adult male subject. The identity of the male subject is being withheld until notification of family. Assisting in the investigation is Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey.
The man was located in the back seat of the vehicle, a Ford Mustang. The Mustang was reported stolen Saturday night by Brooke Napier, of Big Creek. It was reported stolen in the Chop Bottom area.
This is a developing story.
