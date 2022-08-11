Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner arrested Randolph Sizemore age 38 of Highway 2392, Corbin on Wednesday afternoon August 10, 2022 at approximately 1:28 PM. The arrest occurred at a property off West Pine Hill Rd., approximately 7 miles west of London after information was developed on the whereabouts of a male subject who had attempted to flee from deputies in a vehicle earlier. When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined that apparently the suspect was hiding in a garage there. Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with several deputies and detectives arrived at the scene and noted they could hear the suspect moving around in the attic area of the garage. Sheriff's investigators determined that this subject was a parole violator and was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants. Investigators gave loud commands to the suspect to exit the garage however the suspect refused to exit. Sheriff's deputies and detectives made entry to the attic area and located the suspect hiding in the rear of the garage where he was taken into custody without incident. Deputies found the suspect in possession of a 9 MM Smith & Wesson pistol. Randolph Sizemore was charged with fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; resisting arrest. In addition, this subject was wanted on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to complete treatment for substance abuse regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine first offense; possession of a controlled substance first-degree – first offense. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest filed by London city police officer Daniel Robinson charging theft by unlawful taking – auto; custodial interference; assault 4th degree. Also, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Assisting at the scene for the Sheriff's office were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective Brad Mitchell, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Jake Miller, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Deputy Allen Turner. Deputy Allen Turner is the case officer. An investigation is continuing.
