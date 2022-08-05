Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 1, 2022 at approximately 4:30 Am Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Larry Collins, 33 of Add Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when Deputy Brumley received a complaint of a male subject passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley was finally able to wake the subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Larry Collins, 33 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
