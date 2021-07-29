Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 28, 2021 at approximately 12:15 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Kelly Johnson arrested Carlie Smith, 41 of Bridge Street and Stacy Roark, 56 of Annville. The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint of a male subject passed out inside an automobile in the parking lot of a business off of South Highway 421. Deputies made contact with the male subject, through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. During the search of the subject, Deputies located suspected methamphetamine on the subject’s person. While also at the business, Deputies located a female and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed she had two active warrants for her arrest.
Carlie Smith, 41 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Stacy Roark, 56 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.