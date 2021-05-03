Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 30, 2021 at approximately 9: 30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Ralph Hoskins, 36 of Bar Creek Road. The arrest occurred off of North Highway 66 when Deputies received a complaint on the above mentioned subject that he was manifestly under the influence and slumped over inside the vehicle. Upon making contact with the subject, Deputies noted the subject showed severe signs of intoxication. Upon search, Deputies located a bag that contained hypodermic needles and suboxone.
Ralph Hoskins, 36 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
