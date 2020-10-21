Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Justin Taylor, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller,and other deputies arrested William Robert Overbey age 56 of Glenn View Rd., London on Wednesday morning October 21, 2020 at approximately 6:33 AM. The arrest occurred off KY 490 in a business parking lot approximately 5 miles north of London while deputies were investigating a burglary and kidnapping which allegedly occurred at a residence off Old Crab Orchard Road approximately 3 miles north of London on Tuesday night October 20, 2020 at approximately 11:33 PM. Allegedly, Overbey entered the residence of his ex girlfriend who had recently obtained an EPO against him brandished a handgun forcing his ex girlfriend, her four children, and the victim's sister into a vehicle. The suspect then forced his ex girlfriend to drive to a location on Litton Town Road approximately 2 miles away collecting cell phones from occupants in the vehicle and pitching them out the window. The suspect then forced his girlfriend at gunpoint out of the vehicle forcing her to walk onto railroad tracks nearby and out of sight of other individuals. One of the occupants in the vehicle still had a cell phone and was able to call 911 for help. The female victim and suspect were not immediately located. At approximately 6 AM on October 21 the victim was able to escape and get help from her sister.
Laurel County deputies saturated the area with extra patrols attempting to locate the suspect including a location on Chapel Road where individuals had reported the suspect might be located. While deputies were in that area, they overheard a gunshot in the vicinity and were almost immediately dispatched by 911 to a complaint of a shot fired from a pistol from a male subject at a business off KY 490 nearby. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies scuffled with the male subject there later to be identified as the suspect being sought – William Robert Overbey. Deputies learned through investigation that Overbey had attempted to take the keys of a vehicle from an employee at the business and had allegedly fired a round toward the victim during the attempted theft. Overbey was still armed with a pistol when arrested. William Robert Overbey was charged with burglary – first-degree; five counts of unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; wanton endangerment – first-degree; kidnapping; attempted theft by unlawful taking – auto; attempted murder; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substances; assault – 4th degree; violation of Kentucky EPO. In addition, this subject was wanted on a Laurel District Court forth with order of arrest. William Robert Overbey was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for possible drug overdose and then was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
