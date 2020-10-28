Extra patrol at the Beech Creek Park campground ended in a chase of a man on an ATV.
City Police Officer Wes Wolfe was on patrol when he noticed a man riding an ATV on the roadway.
Officer Wolfe attempted to stop the man and he accelerated at a high rate of speed and began to drive recklessly, according to the police report.
The man then began to travel on the wrong side of the road and failed to yield to oncoming vehicles. The man then took an abrupt turn on Samples Branch Road and then entered an ATV trail, almost striking officers in pursuit.
“I had to come to a stop to avoid hitting him,” Wolfe said in the report.
The man then went approximately 50 years on the ATV trail and fled on foot.
The officers could not locate the man and made verbal commands that K9 Officer Zeus was being deployed to surrender.
Zeus located the man hiding under leaves. The man attempted to resist arrest momentarily before being taken into custody.
Rodney Wombles, 40, of Samples Branch Road, was charged with fleeing or evading police 1st (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 1st (on foot), failure to comply with helmet law, resisting arrest, failure to give oncoming vehicle right-of-way, no tail lamps, improper turning and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Upon a search of Samples two counterfeit $100 bills were found.
