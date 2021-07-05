Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty along with Deputy Tommy Houston and shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Johnny Heath Gilbert age 48 of Highway 1376, East Bernstadt early Thursday morning July 1, 2021 at approximately 2:50 AM. The arrest occurred on I – 75 northbound lanes near Berea following a pursuit that started in Laurel County at the junction of US 25 and KY 490 approximately 2 miles north of London. Laurel County Deputies had received a complaint that a male subject posing as a federal agent allegedly pointed a firearm at two adults and a six-year-old at a residence off Little Arthur Ridge Road, approximately 4 miles north of London. The suspect then fled the scene of the residence leaving in a silver Cadillac CTS. Victims at the residence followed the suspect vehicle keeping the Sheriff's office posted on the current location of the suspect vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at KY 490 and US 25 however the vehicle drove off failing to stop driving at excessive speeds and in a reckless manner to Mount Vernon where Mount Vernon City Police officers attempted to utilize stop sticks which deflated the tires on the suspect vehicle. However,The suspect vehicle drove onto I – 75 northbound driving on its rims continuing to drive in a reckless manner speeding excessively. The suspect vehicle wrecked near the Berea just inside of Madison County on I-75. The suspect attempted to flee on foot over a guard rail however was captured following a brief struggle with law enforcement officers. Johnny Heath Gilbert was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; impersonating a peace officer; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; disorderly conduct – second-degree; resisting arrest; speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; reckless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
