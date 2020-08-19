Two Clay Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve a civil summons and had a firearm pulled on them Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 6:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard, Deputy Cody Blackwell, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Deputy Kendric Smith, K9 Deputy Wes Brumley, Detective Jeff Kelsey, Deputy Coty Arnold, CSO Deputy Shawn Curry, CSO Deputy Derick Carr, CSO Deputy Jerry Neeley arrested Herbert Davidson, 38 of North Highway 66.
The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson responded to a complaint of a male subject who brandished a firearm on Deputy Carr and Deputy Neeley while serving Civil Process Papers for Court.
Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson and CSO supervisor Grubb made contact with the Davidson and he brandished a shotgun.
Davidson then jumped into an automobile and attempted to flee the scene.
The officers gave chase; the subject then exited the vehicle and barricaded himself inside a residence.
After several attempts to get Davidson to surrender peacefully for approximately two hours, forceable entry was made into the residence when he rushed officers in an aggressive and fighting manner.
It was determined Davidson was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess firearms.
After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz, Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs, Manchester City Police Officer Taye Napier, Officer Wes Wolfe, K9 Officer Ryan Jackson, Officer Antonio Dodson, Officer Gary Jordan, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith and Kentucky State Police Trooper Tyson Lawson.
Herbert Davidson, 38 was charged with:
• Assault 1st Degree
• Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree- Police Officer (Multiple Counts)
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Persistent Felony Possession of Firearm
• Resisting Arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.